Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For today, conditions will be just right to allow some rain/snow/pellet showers to start developing by mid-late morning, with coverage increasing through the midday and afternoon hours for northern Lassen County, Surprise Valley and far northwest NV. Some isolated thunder will be possible with some of the showers, mostly from US-50 northward. Snow levels will stick to the 4500-5000 foot range tonight, but with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures look to remain a bit above freezing for most valleys. Snow may accumulate up to an inch or so on unpaved surfaces, but road temperatures are likely to be too warm to allow much snow accumulation,

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

