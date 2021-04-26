Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:12 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For today, conditions will be just right to allow some rain/snow/pellet showers to start developing by mid-late morning, with coverage increasing through the midday and afternoon hours for northern Lassen County, Surprise Valley and far northwest NV. Some isolated thunder will be possible with some of the showers, mostly from US-50 northward. Snow levels will stick to the 4500-5000 foot range tonight, but with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures look to remain a bit above freezing for most valleys. Snow may accumulate up to an inch or so on unpaved surfaces, but road temperatures are likely to be too warm to allow much snow accumulation,

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison is the second-largest employer in area; High Desert State Prison to remain open
Closing of California Correctional Center could cripple Susanville
Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Earthquake graphic
3.7 earthquake under Lake Tahoe Sunday morning
Shelter in Place graphic
Lyon County: device that caused lockdown was fake
Joshua Clifford King, left, and Abby Melissa Lee
Two arrested in Dayton after standoff

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Friday AM Web Weather