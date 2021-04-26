Advertisement

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Amber Rupp has several health problems including developmental disabilities, the sheriff’s...
Amber Rupp has several health problems including developmental disabilities, the sheriff's office said.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Amber Rupp was last seen in Fernley on Saturday, April 24. They said she left her home during the evening hours Saturday or early Sunday morning and has not been seen by her caretaker since.

Rupp has several health problems including developmental disabilities, the sheriff’s office said.

She is known to frequent restaurants and gas stations and may ask for a ride out of the area.

Rupp is described as white, 5′8″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (775) 463-6620.

