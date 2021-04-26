Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Amber Rupp was last seen in Fernley on Saturday, April 24. They said she left her home during the evening hours Saturday or early Sunday morning and has not been seen by her caretaker since.

Rupp has several health problems including developmental disabilities, the sheriff’s office said.

She is known to frequent restaurants and gas stations and may ask for a ride out of the area.

Rupp is described as white, 5′8″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (775) 463-6620.

