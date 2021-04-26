Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

