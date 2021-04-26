Advertisement

California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom.

In 2003, voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

