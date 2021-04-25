Two arrested in Dayton after standoff

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two in Dayton after an hours-long standoff that started Saturday night.

It started at 70 East U.S. 50 in Dayton at about 8:11 p.m. when the sheriff’s office got a report of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies found Joshua Clifford King, 35, and Abby Melissa Lee, 39, were in a motorhome.

The sheriff’s office said deputies knew King from prior encounters and knew he had felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. They also believed he had weapons. The two refused to come out of the motorhome.

After not being able to contact them, deputies got a search warrant. As they began to serve the search warrants, King assaulted a deputy and was subdued with a Taser, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office arrested King on a felony count of carrying a concealed gun without a permit, a gross misdemeanor count of assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing or resisting and contempt of court.

Lee was booked on a misdemeanor count of obstructing or resisting.

