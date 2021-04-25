Sparks police ask for help finding missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a woman with mental health issues last seen April 12 in southwest Sparks.

Carol Drummer was last seen near Our Place, a homeless shelter, at 605 S. 21 St. just north of Glendale Avenue.

Drummer has bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and police believe she is at risk due to her medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

