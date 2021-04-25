Advertisement

Lyon County: device that caused lockdown was fake

By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM PDT
MASON, Nev. (KOLO) - APR. 26 UPDATE: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells KOLO 8, Sunday’s Emergency Shelter in Place was caused by a fake bomb made to look like half a dozen sticks of dynamite, with wires and a 9 volt battery.

The Sheriff’s Office says, whoever made the device left it with their other belongings in a storage unit south of Yerington. Recently, the storage unit was rented to someone else. The new renter found the device and threw it out, knowing it to be fake.

Someone else then saw the device and called the Sheriff’s Office thinking it was real. The lockdown lasted just two and a half hours until the Sheriff’s Office determined it to not be a threat.

SUN 12:50 P.M. UPDATE: The shelter in place has been lifted and Nevada 339 is lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a shelter in place order for part of the community of Mason just south of Yerington.

The sheriff’s office reports there are explosives at storage units on Mason on Nevada 339.

The shelter in place order is for homes between Second Avenue and Mason Avenue and between Third North and First North.

*** ADDITIONAL UPDATE*** THE HWY IS OPEN AGAIN WITH NO RESTRICTIONS. THE SHELTER IN PLACE HAS BEEN LIFTED. THANK YOU...

Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada on Sunday, April 25, 2021

