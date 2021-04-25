Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold (with photo gallery)

NEW YORK (AP) - Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with lots of award-worthy gold and bright white. Andra Day rocked a sexy gold look exposed to the thigh with a waist cutout.

Carey Mulligan also stunned in gold, her look Valentino couture. Amanda Seyfried showed up in vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo.

Viola Davis wore a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt. Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Venetta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties.

Glenn Close, nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

