Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold (with photo gallery)

Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021,...
Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By LEANNE ITALIE/AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with lots of award-worthy gold and bright white. Andra Day rocked a sexy gold look exposed to the thigh with a waist cutout.

Carey Mulligan also stunned in gold, her look Valentino couture. Amanda Seyfried showed up in vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo.

Viola Davis wore a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt. Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Venetta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties.

Glenn Close, nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

