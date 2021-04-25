Local non-profit repairs homes for people in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The parents of Nik Derian both have disabilities and this makes it difficult for them to keep up with maintenance, but a local non-profit group is taking a large weight off their shoulders.

“It’s really like a heartwarming thing to have to happen,” Derian said.

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is fixing the homes of income-qualified veterans, senior citizens, and those who are disabled. Derian’s home was picked by the non-profit organization. They helped him and his family do heavy yard work and disposing of large items.

“It’s been a little hard to keep up with things, but having someone there who just offers to help, even if they don’t ask for it or don’t want it, it’s really surprising and it gives me a strong sense of comfort,” said Derian.

The organization focuses on improving the quality of life for families who are less fortunate. Especially during the pandemic, Katie Pace, Board President, and Founder said they want to make sure people like the Derian’s are living in safe spaces that accommodate their needs.

“To have these things around your home is stressful, it is a constant reminder of things you might not be able to take care of and the capability of doing that. I think it’s going to be very uplifting to have this weight taken off,” Pace said.

More than 40 volunteers came out to help at Saturday’s event. Jonni Holybee said if you have the means to do so, giving back to the community and seeing the smiles on people’s faces is so rewarding.

“Especially with COVID here, not being able to get out and interact with people like this, it is amazing it really truly is,” Holybee explained.

State leaders have designated April 24 as National Rebuilding Day, making it the first year the Silver State participates in this national event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.