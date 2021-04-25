Las Vegas: Suspect kills man, wounds bystander who chases him down

LAS VEGAS (KOLO)—One person is dead and a bystander who chased down the suspect was wounded early Saturday in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Malik Justice Arle Frost, 25, was booked into the Clark County jail on charges of open murder ad attempted murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sai they received a call about 2:52 a.m. of a person who had been shot in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, the area of Hawaiian Marketplace.

Police found a shooting victim who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. That person’s name has not been released.

Police said the victim got into an argument with Frost, who took out a handgun, shot the victim and fled. A witness followed Frost and threw a rock that hit Frost in the head, injuring him, and Frost pulled out the gun and shot the witness in the leg, police said. The Associated Press reported Frost fired three more times.

Police arrested Frost in a nearby parking lot and took him for medical treatment before booking him.

