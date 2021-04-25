Advertisement

6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM PDT
SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on an interstate, killing at least six people and injuring 10.

Police said six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals around the metro Atlanta area, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along I-85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

One bystander suffered a minor injury but declined to be transported, police said.

The news release said details about the people in the van would be announced in the coming days.

The occupants were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett County police told WXIA-TV on Sunday.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. Information at the scene led police to believe another vehicle may have been involved. Witnesses were asked to call the police department’s accident investigation tip line with any information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

