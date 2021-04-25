Advertisement

3.7 earthquake under Lake Tahoe Sunday morning

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:17 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calf. (KOLO) -A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck under Lake Tahoe about 8:33 a.m. on Sunday.

It was about 6 miles east of Tahoe City and about 7 miles west of Kings Beach, according to U.S. Geological Survey information.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies felt the quake but there was no report of damage.

Tahoe City businesses reported feeling the quake. There were more than 1,200 responses to the USGS Did You Feel It? earthquake survey. Responses came from as far away as Dayton and Foresthill.

The depth was listed as 1.3 miles.

By 10:12 a.m. there were seven other earthquakes in the same area, with the two largest being 2.8 and 2.7.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison is the second-largest employer in area; High Desert State Prison to remain open
Closing of California Correctional Center could cripple Susanville
Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Shelter in Place graphic
Lyon County: device that caused lockdown was fake
Joshua Clifford King, left, and Abby Melissa Lee
Two arrested in Dayton after standoff

Latest News

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Project Safe & Growing, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children who have been victims of...
Project Safe and Growing
Employees at St. Mary's are raising concerns over recent layoffs and the impact it's having on...
St. Mary's Layoffs
The Reno Area Dirt Riders is organizing volunteers to clean trail areas.
Great Community Clean Up