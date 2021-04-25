3.7 earthquake under Lake Tahoe Sunday morning

TAHOE CITY, Calf. (KOLO) -A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck under Lake Tahoe about 8:33 a.m. on Sunday.

It was about 6 miles east of Tahoe City and about 7 miles west of Kings Beach, according to U.S. Geological Survey information.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies felt the quake but there was no report of damage.

Tahoe City businesses reported feeling the quake. There were more than 1,200 responses to the USGS Did You Feel It? earthquake survey. Responses came from as far away as Dayton and Foresthill.

The depth was listed as 1.3 miles.

By 10:12 a.m. there were seven other earthquakes in the same area, with the two largest being 2.8 and 2.7.

