Weekend Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Stormy weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect windy weather at all elevations Saturday and Sunday. Sierra snow and valley rain and snow will begin Saturday night and spread across the area Sunday through Sunday night. Carry chains above 7,000′ in the mountains. Skies will clear on a cool Monday, with drier, warmer weather in the forecast for next week. -Jeff