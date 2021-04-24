Violinist Ruth Lenz featured soloist at Reno Phil finale concert

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Violinist Ruth Lenz will be the featured soloist Saturday and Sunday for the virtual season finale concert for the Reno Phil.

The online concert airs Saturday at 7:30 pm. And Sunday at 4 p.m. Access links are $25. Click here for more information.

Two of Lenz’s opportunities as a featured soloist were canceled due to COVID-19. Reno Phil Music Director Laura Jackson has been trying to spotlight Lenz’s playing and looks forward to the performance.

“She is a brilliant player with an amazing athleticism on the instrument and also a warm, beautiful sound,” Jackson said in a statement from the Reno Phil. “Her playing is always dynamic and thrilling to listen to, and she is a pleasure to work with.”

The Reno Phil said Lenz will perform Afro-French composer Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Violin Concerto No. 2 at the Reno Phil’s upcoming concert Fanfare Finale. A conductor, composer, violinist, fencer, fugitive, knight — Joseph de Bologne, known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges -- is a son of a slave. He rose to the top of French society through his mastery of fencing and his genius for classical music. He was a master of both harpsichord and violin.

“I love how joyful this piece is,” Lenz said. “It feels like the perfect piece for this moment in time. I was a little worried at first about how virtuosic it is. I wanted to try and make sure I could actually play it. It’s very difficult but very fun to play.”

Musical selections for the concert also include Aaron Copland’s anthem “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Mozart’s “Wind Octet in C Minor.” The orchestra will also perform what is considered one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, his Serenade for Strings.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.