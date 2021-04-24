Advertisement

Resilient redwood forest a beacon of hope for California

Redwood trees that were burned in the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire are seen at Big Basin...
Redwood trees that were burned in the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire are seen at Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder Creek, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The park which was scorched last summer after lightning sparked about 650 fires in Northern California, is recovering. Scientists, parks advocates and conservations say the resiliency of Big Basin Redwoods State Park is cause for hope well beyond the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)(Nic Coury | AP)
By MARTHA MENDOZA/Associated Press Writer
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BASIN REDWOODS STATE PARK, Calif. (AP) - Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was scorched last summer after lightning sparked about 650 fires in Northern California, is recovering.

Ancient, resilient redwoods are sprouting new growth, and parks officials say the public should expect a new, re-reimaged and re-envisioned place, not a straight rebuilding of California’s oldest state park.

An official says the state now can consider ways to make it more equitable and accessible to people who haven’t, in the past, been visiting.

The next eight to 10 months will be spent cleaning up the park, hauling out charred hulls of vehicles, rubble from collapsed roads and bridges and damaged campground structures.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Caption

Most Read

Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
Gardnerville resident identified in fatal crash
Ryan Thomas Eley
Reno man indicted on child porn chrages
RPD investigates a crash near the intersection of N. Virginia and 5th St.
Reno Police investigating downtown crash
Katrina Carvalho has an active warrant for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.
Murder suspect identified in Valentine’s Day shooting

Latest News

Burned trees from the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire is seen at Big Basin Redwoods State Park...
Big Basin Redwood Forest
Zane Floyd
Nevada inmate fighting on several fronts to avoid execution
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, are "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters...
Nevada lawmakers halve gun bill amid enforcement concerns
Caregiver
Caregiver burnout and how to prevent it