Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers halve gun bill amid enforcement concerns

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, are "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters...
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, are "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. For a few hundred dollars, tools and some elbow grease, you can make your own rifle or handgun. It's all perfectly legal and it can be done without leaving anything behind for the government to trace. These "ghost guns" have long been popular among hobbyists or gun enthusiasts. But gun control advocates say they are increasingly popping up in crimes, used by people who are prohibited from buying a firearm and are trying to circumvent a background check. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)(Haven Daley | AP)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A gun violence prevention bill proposed by a Nevada lawmaker who survived a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas has sparked opposition from both Second Amendment activists and police reform advocates.

The state Assembly on Tuesday passed a proposal by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui to ban build-your-own “ghost guns.”

Lawmakers amended out sections that would have made it a criminal trespassing charge to bring firearms to certain casinos and resorts where they are prohibited because they divided Democrats and raised concerns about law enforcement.

Groups like the ACLU argued the new criminal statutes would be enforced unevenly according to race and lead to unnecessary escalation between gun-owners and law enforcement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
Gardnerville resident identified in fatal crash
Ryan Thomas Eley
Reno man indicted on child porn chrages
RPD investigates a crash near the intersection of N. Virginia and 5th St.
Reno Police investigating downtown crash
Katrina Carvalho has an active warrant for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.
Murder suspect identified in Valentine’s Day shooting

Latest News

Redwood trees that were burned in the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire are seen at Big Basin...
Resilient redwood forest a beacon of hope for California
Burned trees from the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire is seen at Big Basin Redwoods State Park...
Big Basin Redwood Forest
Zane Floyd
Nevada inmate fighting on several fronts to avoid execution
Caregiver
Caregiver burnout and how to prevent it