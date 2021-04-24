Advertisement

Nevada inmate fighting on several fronts to avoid execution

Zane Floyd
Zane Floyd(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A convicted Nevada mass murderer is mounting a range of legal challenges to a bid to schedule his execution in early June, including questioning whether the district attorney in Las Vegas really wants the lethal injection carried out at a decommissioned prison in Carson City.

A prosecutor said Friday that’s a mistake that’ll be corrected in court filings.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd, 45, filed documents this week asking a judge to decide if the state’s lethal injection procedure would be unconstitutionally cruel and inhumane, and force prison officials to show they have the three drugs they would use. Floyd’s attorney says he’s also seeking clemency.

