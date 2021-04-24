Caregiver burnout and how to prevent it

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - World Healing Day is Sunday, April 25, 2021, a day we recognize essential workers like caregivers for their hard work, putting their mental, physical, and emotional health on the line.

“They’re there being that companion, being that friend, and being the person that makes life easier.”

Over the past year, many caregivers have most likely hit a point of exhaustion.

“They have continued to go to work even though there were unknowns and uncertainties,” Clint Moxey, Owner of Seniors Helping Seniors said.

Seniors Helping Seniors is a home health care agency with nearly 100 caretakers serving the Reno-Sparks area. Moxey said many get burnt out because of how much they care about their clients’ wellbeing.

Moxey added, “You have to take care of yourself first. If you’re don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of somebody else.”

He suggests taking a day or two off from work, eating right, getting enough sleep, and spending time doing what you love with who you love.

“Our caregivers are all part-time,” Moxey said, “We are very flexible with our hours and scheduling to make sure that they are taken care of because, without them, we don’t have people to work and take care of the seniors that need it.”

Checking in on a caregiver you know is equally vital.

Moxey added, “Let them know they are appreciated, that goes a long way. Asking ‘hey, is there anything I can do to help?’”

These heroes are making a difference in our community every day, whether we’re in a pandemic or not. They can only continue to do so if they’re happy and healthy.

“it’s really magical the relationships that grow between our caregivers and our clients. they make people’s lives better.”

Seniors Helping Seniors is always in need of caregivers, young and old, to join its team. For more information, click here.

