Retired school police dog Fax has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District on Friday announced that one of its former police dogs has died.

Fax worked as a drug-detective dog for the school district before retiring in 2010.

Fax was born in the Czech Republic and trained with WCSD Officer Connie Harper in Texas prior to joining the school district.

Fax ten lived with Harper, since promoted to sergeant, after retiring in 2010.

“He visited with students in hundreds of classrooms across the district, which provided school police officers with an invaluable opportunity to educate students about drug prevention,” the school district said in a statement announcing Fax’s death. “Often, students would follow up these visits by writing letters and sending photos to K-9 Fax.”

“K-9s like Fax provide a crucial service to our District, and they perform that service like no other officer possibly can,” WCSD School Police Chief Jason Trevino said in the statement. “We are grateful to these incredible animals who share their lives with us. They help us engage in potentially lifesaving conversations with our students, and we know our students love to spend time with them. K-9 Fax was an integral part of our law enforcement team, and we will miss him.”

