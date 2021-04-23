Reno Police investigating downtown crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash near the intersection of North Virginia and 5th Street outside the Silver Legacy.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say a truck reportedly ran a red light while driving south on Virginia and collided with another vehicle, spinning it around and causing major front-end damage.

The truck then continued to drive down N. Virginia and hit a light post before coming to a stop a few blocks from the site of the crash.

At least one person was in the vehicle that was hit, but investigators say there may be another occupant who left the scene. It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Officers are still looking into what happened and are asking anyone with information to call Reno Police.

