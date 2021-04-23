Advertisement

President Biden taps Montana environmentalist for BLM boss

In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve Bullock to run the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, in Helena, Mont. Stone-Manning has been nominated by President Joe Biden to lead an agency that oversees about a quarter-billion acres of public lands in western states.(AP Photo/Matt Gouras)
By MATTHEW BROWN/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide has been nominated by President Joe Biden to oversee roughly a quarter-billion acres of federally owned land in Western states.

It’s the latest in a string of political appointments raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves.

Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Montana, to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management.

The bureau has jurisdiction over vast reserves of oil, gas and coal and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate-warming emissions from fossil fuels by at least half by 2030.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Primm gets honor
Reno School Building To Be Named After Gaming Pioneer
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
Nevada: GOP filed baseless election fraud allegations
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Organizations come together to spread Sugar Pine seeds after Loyalton Fire devastated landscape
Restoring area forests one flight at a time