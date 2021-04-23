Advertisement

Nevada: GOP filed baseless election fraud allegations

In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo in her office in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Michelle Rindels, File)(Michelle Rindels | AP)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said on Wednesday that her office had finished reviewing election fraud allegations that leaders of the state

Republican Party delivered to her office in March and found that some allegations were already under investigation, while others were inaccurately interpreted.

In a 13-page report, election officials specifically refute the majority of the thousands of allegations of double-voting, voting with fake addresses and ballots being cast under the names of registered voters who recently died.

The report said that 10 allegations of ballots being cast in the names of the deceased and 10 allegations of double-voting are under investigation.

