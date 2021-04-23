Advertisement

Nevada alum part of Netflix awards campaign

By Josh Little
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an exciting weekend for Liv Moore, who’s got a closer eye on the Academy Awards than most others here in Northern Nevada.

“I love the glam and the red carpet, I love all that part of it,” said Moore. “But what the Oscars do is they secure an issue or a story as being universally important.”

She should know. Moore works for Netflix in Talent Relations and Awards. Her job is to campaign, and try and get films nominated.

“You’re going to have public relations, you’re going to have marketing; which is your billboards and your ads,” explained Moore. “And you’re going to have events, speaking to members of the Academy to ensure they know why this film is important.”

Moore was part of the awards campaign for “American Factory”, which won the Oscar last year for best “Documentary Feature”. It was the second straight year that one of the films she campaigned for won an Academy Award.

“We’re right there with the film makers; with the artists every step of the way, because you have to care about it that much,” continued Moore. “If you don’t, a campaign will not work. You have to be there for it.”

Two other Netflix films are up for awards this year. “A Love Story for Latasha” is nominated for “Documentary” (Short Subject), while “Crip Camp” is a nominee for “Documentary” (Feature).

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work on films and stories that I really care about.”

It’s a mindset ingrained into her while a student at the University of Nevada.

“The spirit of volunteerism and civic engagement and all those things that they teach us at the University, are lessons for the rest of our lives,” added Moore.

She grew up in Reno and graduated from McQueen high school. Now she is giving back by starting a scholarship for Journalism majors at the University who specialize in strategic communications. It has minimum GPA requirements, with a preference given to students who are involved in clubs and organizations up on campus.

“I wasn’t the ideal student to receive scholarships in college, and when I did it changed things for me,” admitted Moore. “So I want to make sure we’re not just rewarding our 4.0 and 3.5 and above students. I don’t believe in GPA, as long as you are there and doing the work and trying.”

She hopes this spurs other Nevada alumni to give back to the University.

“I just genuinely believe that there’s something very special about Reno, and about what happens on that campus.”

The scholarship begins in the Fall semester of 2021. The Academy Awards air this Sunday night at 5 p.m. on KOLO 8 News Now.

