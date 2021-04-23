Advertisement

More subsidies available to Nevadans seeking health insurance through Healthlink

By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s health insurance exchange known as Healthlink provides a marketplace for Nevadans to buy health insurance during enrollment periods.

For Nevadans at 400% poverty level there were subsidies available which for some families meant paying zero in premiums. But with the “American Rescue Plan” subsidies are now available to nearly all Nevadans in search of health insurance.

“That’s been expanded now,” says Janel Davis, with Nevada Healthlink. “People who, maybe, made too much are now going to be able to receive financial assistance to actually make their plan affordable,” she says.

Davis says these subsidies cover Nevadans who have no health insurance all the way to those who have insurance through the exchange and want to take advantage of the funds. Surprisingly, even those who have signed up during designated enrollment periods can log into the exchange and change your plan and receive subsidies.

While the subsidies will take care of Nevadans who want insurance but up to this point could not afford the plans offered on Healthlink, Davis says the health exchange also wants younger Nevadans to shop the site. Typically known as “young invincibles” this now may be the perfect time she says for them to consider health insurance as part of their budgets.

”So those young individual falling off their parent’s plan, they are turning 26 those young healthy individuals are going to make the market place even more affordable, so we are really trying to catch that population,” says Davis

This new enrollment period ends August 15th. And Davis says the subsidies will be available during all other enrollment periods to November 2022.

1-800-547-2927

enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/hix

nevadahealthlink.com/americanrescueplan

