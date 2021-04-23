Advertisement

Last Day to take WCSD Stratregic Plan and Budget Survey

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday at midnight is the last day to take the WCSD’s Strategic Plan and Budget survey.

The purpose of the survey is to identify educational priorities of the community.

The responses will be used to develop a two-year comprehensive pandemic recovery plan and funding.

WCSD Board President Dr. Angie Taylor said, “This is going to dictate, what we do with these millions of millions of dollars that are coming our way to help during this important time of recovery right and its also going to tell us what does recovery look like to you?”

Results will be posted early May. The detailed summary will be presented to the Board of Trustees at a Strategic Plan Workshop May 25.

The survey is anonymous and takes 15 minutes to complete.

It is available in both English and Spanish.

You can take the survey here.

