Judge sets deadline for rare Nevada plant-listing decision

In this June 1, 2019, file photo, provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows Tiehm's...
In this June 1, 2019, file photo, provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows Tiehm's buckwheat blooming at Rhyolite Ridge in the Silver Peak Range of Western Nevada. A federal judge has given the Fish and Wildlife Service just 30 more days to make an overdue decision on whether to formally propose endangered species protection for a rare desert wildflower at the center of a fight of a proposed lithium mine in Nevada. Conservationists say the rare order issued Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Las Vegas underscores the critical condition of the Tiehm's buckwheat they say is on the brink of extinction. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP, File)(Patrick Donnelly | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER?Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Conservationists say they have scored a significant victory in their bid to win Endangered Species Act protection for a desert wildflower at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the rare order issued Wednesday in Las Vegas underscores the critical condition of Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity says the judge recognized that the plant is on the brink of extinction.

The agency was supposed to decide last October whether to propose federal protection. It had indicated that staff and budgetary constraints would prevent it from deciding until this September.

