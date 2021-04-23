Get rid of unused prescription drugs at DEA’s Take Back Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of any unused prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration with help from local law enforcement and Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) is holding its 20th Take Back Day Saturday, April 24.

“DEA wants to provide a safe way for unwanted prescriptions to be removed from the home,” said Reno Acting Resident Agent in Charge Aimee Koontz. “The more unused prescription painkillers or opioids removed from the homes, the more potential lives will be saved and addictions averted. Take Back Day is another tool in addressing the opioid crisis in our communities.”

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

Studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

The DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations, but lithium batteries must be removed.

Northern Nevada Collection Locations:

Smiths - 175 Lemmon Dr., Reno, NV 89506

Ridley’s Market - 1125 W. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

Food Maxx - 3325 Hwy 50 East, Carson City, NV 89701

Save Mart - 4348 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Save Mart - 3620 North Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89706

Smiths - 599 E. Williams St., Carson City, NV 89701

Douglas County Sheriff Office - 1038 Buckeye Rd., Minden, NV 89423

Smiths - 2200 US-50 E, Dayton, NV 89403

Elk’s Club - 597 Kumle Lane, Reno, NV 89509

Smiths - 750 S. Meadows, Reno, NV 89521

Raley’s - 930 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451

Raley’s - 1630 Robb Drive, Reno, NV 89523

Reno Sparks Indian Colony - 405 Golden Lane, Reno, NV 89502

Smiths - 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks, NV 89434

Raley’s - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno, NV 89511

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.

