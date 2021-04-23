Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Warm, partly cloudy weather will hold through Saturday morning. A potent spring storm will roll in this weekend. Expect windy conditions at times. Rain and snow will move into the region Saturday night and last through Monday morning. Expect sloppy travel in the mountains, with controls possible at times over the Sierra passes. Valleys will see wind and occasional rain and snow showers. Expect cooler weather with the change, rebounding later next week. -Jeff