Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Warm, partly cloudy weather will hold through Saturday morning. A potent spring storm will roll in this weekend. Expect windy conditions at times. Rain and snow will move into the region Saturday night and last through Monday morning. Expect sloppy travel in the mountains, with controls possible at times over the Sierra passes. Valleys will see wind and occasional rain and snow showers. Expect cooler weather with the change, rebounding later next week. -Jeff

Most Read

Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
8 day forecast
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather