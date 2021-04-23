Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dry weather with above average temperatures and typical afternoon west breezes will last for one more day today. Reno seeing a high of 75 and 64 degrees for Lake Tahoe. Then for the weekend and into next Monday, a late season storm will bring a drop in much colder temperatures, stronger winds, and periods of valley rain and mountain snow. Be prepared if you’re planning on traveling as the heaviest snowfall rates will occur during a 3-6 hour window from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, with up to 2 inches an hour possible. Dry and warmer conditions return by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

