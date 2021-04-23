Advertisement

Crews put out fires in Lemmon Valley and Sun Valley

Crews put out a fire at Quartz and Del Vista Friday morning. The cause is under investigation.
Crews put out a fire at Quartz and Del Vista Friday morning. The cause is under investigation.(Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a busy Friday morning for crews with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District after two fires - one in Lemmon Valley, the other in Sun Valley.

The first happened on Heindel Road around 8:30 a.m. on April 23.

Officials said a shed caught fire. Crews kept the flames from spreading.

One person was treated for minor injuries. The cause is under investigation.

A second fire involved a mobile home at Quartz Lane and Del Vista Drive in Sun Valley. Truckee Meadows Fire shared video on Twitter of crews working to put the fire out.

Three people inside made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the cause is also under investigation.

