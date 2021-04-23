Crews put out fires in Lemmon Valley and Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a busy Friday morning for crews with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District after two fires - one in Lemmon Valley, the other in Sun Valley.

The first happened on Heindel Road around 8:30 a.m. on April 23.

Officials said a shed caught fire. Crews kept the flames from spreading.

One person was treated for minor injuries. The cause is under investigation.

#TMFR crews have knocked down a structure fire, confined to a shed on Heindel Rd. One treated for minor injury. Cause unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/UqoSC52NL1 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 23, 2021

A second fire involved a mobile home at Quartz Lane and Del Vista Drive in Sun Valley. Truckee Meadows Fire shared video on Twitter of crews working to put the fire out.

Three people inside made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the cause is also under investigation.

#TMFR crews making progress on a structure fire in Sun Valley at Quartz Lane and Del Vista Drive. Occupants out safely. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/YDoPCNTpKm — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.