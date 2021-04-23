COVID-19 vaccine event Saturday and Sunday for Latino community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A push this weekend to get more of the Mexican and Hispanic community vaccinated.

The City of Reno is partnering with the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the Latino community.

A vaccine event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mobile Consulate at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center at 1301 Valley Road in Reno.

The event times are as follows:

Saturday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One thousand people over the age of 18 will get vaccinated. No appointment is necessary.

The vaccine event will be set up as a walk-up clinic for only consulate attendees and their family members. The same 1,000 people will return to Evelyn Mount on May 27 for their second dose.

To learn more about the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas visit https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/lasvegas/ or call 702-477-2700.

