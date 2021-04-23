Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

