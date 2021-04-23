Animal Ark thanking first responders in April

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Leaders at Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary are thanking our area’s first responders for their efforts during the pandemic by offering free admission during the month of April.

This includes law enforcement, EMT and life flight personnel, firefighters, and hospital workers in Washoe County.

Staff members say they hope to continue this tradition.

“This is the first year we’re able to do our appreciation month and while COVID-19 has I think impacted everybody’s lives, not just the first responders, we hope to continue this for many years to come,” Brierley McCubbins, Animal Keeper at Animal Ark said, “I think those people give so much to their community, it’s really their chance to come out and just relax.”

Please present either a badge or photo identification from your agency for free admission. This does not include friends or family, (regular admission applies).

The nonprofit is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from now until November.

