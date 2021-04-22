Washoe district health officer does not endorse county’s COVID recovery plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County’s district health officer does not endorse the plan Washoe County Commissioners approved Tuesday as a roadmap to opening the community from COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite recommendations from health authorities, the plan approved by the county does not wait until June 1 to drop social distancing recommendations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county recommends ending social distancing rules on May 1.

Health Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday in a letter to the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force that Washoe County has seen a trend towards more cases in recent days.

“The vaccination rate of 23.14% of the population that we have on April 20, 2021 and the rate of about 30% we expect to have on May 1, 2021 is not approaching a portion of the population with vaccination immunity, that will be essential for a reduction in the transmission of the disease,” Dick said in a letter to the state task force. “Therefore, it is essential that social distancing continue to be required in the County until a larger proportion of the population is vaccinated.”

By June 1, 50 percent or more of the Washoe County population could be vaccinated, Dick said.

“During the discussion, Commissioners expressed that people could make their own decisions about social distancing and the risks they would take,” Dick wrote. “Unfortunately, this is not an option for many in our population that must work to feed and house their families. Our schools do not operate in isolation from the rest of our community and will also be impacted if social distancing is dropped too quickly and disease transmission increases.”

