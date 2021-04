RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dry weather with above average temperatures and breezy west to northwest winds will prevail today and Friday. A late winter storm will bring sharply colder temperatures, stronger winds, and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this weekend into early next week. Dry and warmer conditions then return by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

