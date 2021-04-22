South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A standoff in south Reno ended Wednesday after police forced their way into an apartment but cold not find the suspect, who is wanted for parental abduction in Yuba, Calif.

The Reno Police Department reported it had seen the suspect in the apartments by Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway, but he somehow evaded them.

Police used a robot for a forced entry and could not find him. It ended about 5:10 p.m.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.