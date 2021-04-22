Advertisement

South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone

The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.(Michael cooper/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A standoff in south Reno ended Wednesday after police forced their way into an apartment but cold not find the suspect, who is wanted for parental abduction in Yuba, Calif.

The Reno Police Department reported it had seen the suspect in the apartments by Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway, but he somehow evaded them.

Police used a robot for a forced entry and could not find him. It ended about 5:10 p.m.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Local law enforcement responds to Chauvin guilty verdict
Crews respond to a house fire in Stead on Monday, April 19.
Woman dies following house fire in Stead
Sign inside Junkee Clothing Exchange alerts shoppers to a new policy.
Local demand for security guards on the rise
Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified

Latest News

Inside look at the catalytic converter
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise
Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 45,026 total infections, or 9.5% of county
Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect