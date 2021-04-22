Advertisement

School to put potential drop-outs in military-style environment

Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy, Carlin, Nevada
Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy, Carlin, Nevada(Nevada National Guard)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARLIN, Nev. (KOLO) - There may be many reasons why a teenager might be falling short in school and the pandemic--with the added challenges of distance learning--has only made matters worse.

For those willing to take on a different challenge, the solution might be a structured, even miltary-style environment, far from the usual youthful distractions.

That’s concept taking shape in Carlin on what was the campus of the state Fire Sciences Academy. it’s being converted into a different kind of school for a particular kind of student.

“We’re just looking for those young men and women who are struggling in their home environment or academic setting,” says the school’s program manager Lauren Schulman, “and providing them with this $26,000 scholarship to come to Carlin and become a cadet in the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy and achieve their potential.”

The Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy is administered by the Nevada National Guard. It is not--Schulman says--a recruiting tool, though beyond the classroom it will add some of the physical training reminiscent of boot camp to academic challenges.

It follows a well-tested model, in use in other states since 1993. And--Schulman says--it’s been successful elsewhere, graduating more than 10 thousand, young people who might otherwise have become drop outs.

It will be ready for it’s first class this July. Tuition is free to any student who qualifies and--Schulman says--is up to the challenge.

“We’re looking for parents who understand that these students may just need a push in a different environment in order to succeed and we’re looking for young men and women who are willing to put their current life style choices aside and concentrate on themselves and their education.”

You’ll find more information and application forms on their website, www.nvng.nv.gov/BBYCA.

