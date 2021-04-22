Advertisement

Reno man indicted on child porn chrages

Ryan Thomas Eley
Ryan Thomas Eley(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A federal grand jury indicted a Reno man for getting child pornography in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Ryan Thomas Eley, 24, is charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the charges go back to April 24, 2018, when Eley got USB flash drives, an external hard drive and a cell phone that contained images of minors engaged in sex. Some images were of prepubescent minors and minors younger than 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Trial is set for June 21.

The case was brought through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

