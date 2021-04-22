Program supporting abused and neglected children at risk of closing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project Safe and Growing is a local, non-profit that provides a free therapeutic day treatment program to children 3-7 years old. The children enrolled are victims of crime, such as neglect and abuse.

Program Director Courtney Goodballet says due to lack of funding and government cuts, the program is now in jeopardy of closing.

“Right now we are 55 percent less than what we are usually funded and that is causing a big dent in our program,” said Goodballet.

According to the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force, the next closest program similar to Project Safe and Growing is over 700 miles away. The task force is asking the community for help to prevent the reduction of necessary services to this specialized population of children.

“If we could get 2,000 citizens here in Washoe County, or if you know a friend anywhere, to donate $100 or any monetary amount. We are open to donations. We need gas cards, Costco gift cards, and anything that supports our children being able to come here and heal for free,” added Goodballet.

Goodballet says the program needs $200,000 to remain open.

For more information about Project Safe and Growing or how to donate, visit their website.

