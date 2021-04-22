Nevada GOP lawmaker wishes he voted for mining tax last year

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Republican lawmaker who cast the deciding vote in last summer’s legislative debate about Nevada’s mining tax structure now says he wishes he voted in favor of reining in deductions that mining businesses can claim.

State Sen. Keith Pickard said on Tuesday that his position has changed and he plans to support a mining tax reform resolution that Democratic leadership in the Nevada statehouse is expected to introduce in the weeks ahead.

Pickard said he understood the industry’s concerns but had been convinced by calls from his constituents who believe mining businesses should pay more to fund state services like health care and education.

