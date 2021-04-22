Local NAACP reacts to Derek Chauvin case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday was an emotional day for Stephanie McCurry-Tenney, the newly elected Reno-Sparks NAACP President after former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted.

“Is it going to take nine minutes and 29 seconds of a man dying every single time we want justice,” McCurry-Tenney said.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of second and third-degree murder, along with second-degree manslaughter regarding the death of George Floyd.

Mccurry-Tenney said her team is still grieving for the unimaginable amount of spilled blood that has gone unanswered. The non-profit focuses on diversifying our school boards, our legislation, and other areas that need more diverse voices.

“We need to continue to take the steps that we are already operating in to make sure that we are present at every table,” McCurry-Tenney explained.

She was elected president in early February. McCurry-Tenney found an opportunity to direct our Black youth down a path where they don’t have to fear death when they leave their homes.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to have to lose their life in that manner and for an entire country, let alone an entire world, to view that man die in order to secure a victory,” McCurry-Tenney said.

“I thought we were beyond that.”

McCurry-Tenney said the NAACP is working with like-minded organizations to continue raising awareness about Black history and the experiences they have faced for more than 400 years.

“We should not have to do nine minutes and 29 seconds again for you to believe us,” McCurry-Tenney said.

While many view Chauvin’s outcome as a critical step towards law enforcement accountability, the NAACP knows that so many other lives here and throughout the country are not equally respected and treated fairly.

