Advertisement

LeBron James deletes controversial tweet about Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.
LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – LeBron James said he deleted a tweet he posted about a fatal police shooting in Ohio because it was generating more hate.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd. The same day, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bodycam video appears to show Ma’Khia trying to attack two other people with a knife at the time of the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

On Wednesday, the basketball player tweeted an hourglass emoji and a picture of a Columbus police officer who was on the scene of Ma’Khia’s shooting, along with the message: “You’re next. #accountability.”

James deleted his tweet and sent out a new tweet saying anger doesn’t do any good. Instead, he wrote it’s important to gather all the facts.

James went on to say he’s frustrated by “seeing Black people killed by police,” and that the system has to change.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan

Latest News

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ at Daunte Wright funeral
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package
A fake Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a gift shop on Hollywood Blvd., Thursday,...
Is this an ‘Asterisk Oscars’ or a sign of things to come?