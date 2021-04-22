Honoring Earth Day

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- You can celebrate Earth Day by helping students at Maxwell Elementary.

Educators use gardening to teach students, but there’s a problem. The School is short on supplies.

From Earth Day through June 1 Reno Resilient is partnering with school leaders to collect gardening materials.

Educators say they want to help the children have the instruments they need for effective gardening.

“Most of the kids have planted using their bare hands. We had somebody out digging with a ruler the other day so we could really use gardening tools,” said garden club coordinator, Mandy Grotting.

Students at Maxwell Elementary also need flower seeds, garden gloves, plant labels, and watering cans.

You can donate by clicking here.

The link will take you to a virtual Amazon store. You will see a list of items needed. Click on the shipping option to the school during the checkout process or your donation will not be shipped to the school.

