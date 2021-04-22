Health experts: it’s possible to get COVID-19 between vaccine doses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As vaccine eligibility continues opening up across the United States, there are going to be new challenges along the way. One is the reality that health experts say it’s possible to contract COVID-19 during the vaccination process.

“It’s really exciting for the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As a community, I think our goal is really to see 75% of our population vaccinated,” said Heather Kerwin, Epidemiology Program Manager for the Washoe County Health District (WCHD).

However, we’re still under attack from the virus, even if you’ve already received your first shot.

Kerwin added, “Unfortunately yes, you can absolutely contract covid between doses of vaccine. Usually, it’s because you were exposed within the 14 days prior to your first dose.”

If this happens, Kerwin says you should quarantine at home, talk to your doctor, and make sure your symptoms are improving.

“If your second dose is scheduled during the time where you will still be considered infectious, you certainly wouldn’t want to go be vaccinated,” Kerwin said.

If there isn’t enough time for you to fully recover before your next dose, rescheduling will not alter the effectiveness of the vaccine in your body.

Kerwin added, “You can actually safely delay the second dose for up to 6 weeks. Finishing both doses is super important.”

If you were vaccinated at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, contact the WCHD call center at 775-328-2427 to reschedule your second dose appointment. Otherwise, reach out to the location where you were given your first dose for information on how to reschedule.

Practicing safety measures, like wearing masks and physical distancing, is still important in stopping the spread, whether you’re immunized or not.

