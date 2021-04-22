Advertisement

Gummy vitamins recalled for possible metallic mesh

The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber...
The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

They were sold online and in stores between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A list of that identifying information is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
NHP investigates a rollover crash on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
NHP investigating rollover crash in Washoe Valley

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
At ‘moment of peril,’ Biden opens global summit on climate
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
Can the nation avoid an eviction wave?
Can the nation avoid an eviction wave?
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
‘He was guilty.’ Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction