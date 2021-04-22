Advertisement

Gardnerville resident identified in fatal crash

(NHP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the driver killed after crashing into a power pole in Gardnerville.

It happened Tuesday, April 20 just after 3 p.m. on SR-88 and Kimmerling Road.

Authorities said 24-year-old Justin Adams of Gardnerville was driving a Subaru Forester northbound on SR-88 when the car went off the road. Adams overcorrected and the car went across both north and southbound lanes, before going off the road and then crashing into a power pole.

Troopers said Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

