Gardnerville resident identified in fatal crash

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the driver killed after crashing into a power pole in Gardnerville.

It happened Tuesday, April 20 just after 3 p.m. on SR-88 and Kimmerling Road.

Authorities said 24-year-old Justin Adams of Gardnerville was driving a Subaru Forester northbound on SR-88 when the car went off the road. Adams overcorrected and the car went across both north and southbound lanes, before going off the road and then crashing into a power pole.

Troopers said Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL CRASH: Single vehicle with a single occupant vs power pole at SR-88 and Kimmerling. Traffic is being alternated through. Avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Y4kg9TYuc3 — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) April 20, 2021

