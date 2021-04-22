Gardnerville resident identified in fatal crash
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the driver killed after crashing into a power pole in Gardnerville.
It happened Tuesday, April 20 just after 3 p.m. on SR-88 and Kimmerling Road.
Authorities said 24-year-old Justin Adams of Gardnerville was driving a Subaru Forester northbound on SR-88 when the car went off the road. Adams overcorrected and the car went across both north and southbound lanes, before going off the road and then crashing into a power pole.
Troopers said Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FATAL CRASH: Single vehicle with a single occupant vs power pole at SR-88 and Kimmerling. Traffic is being alternated through. Avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Y4kg9TYuc3— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) April 20, 2021
