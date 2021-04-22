CWSD releases new PSA highlighting watershed awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Earth Day and the Carson Water Subconservancy District (CWSD) has a new PSA called “Water Connects Us All.” The video informs Nevadans about the importance of keeping the drinking water clean. It has more than 40 local people as they share their message to increase watershed awareness and education.

In the Carson River Watershed, water supply comes from ground-water. According to CWSD Nevadans can do their part by cleaning up after you dog, use a car wash, don’t wash down the storm drain, recycle your motor oil, and using, storing, and disposing of chemicals properly.

The water gets cleaned by filtering through the ground and making conscious choices can help our waters. CWSD’S Brenda Hunt said, “We’re just wanting to maintain that and improve it if at all possible.”

She continued, “That’s why our message is really critical to just continue, we have a lot of new people moving into the area as well and we just want to keep this message out there.”

