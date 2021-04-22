Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

By WBBM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - The actions of a UPS delivery man were caught on camera as he rescued a little boy from nearly getting crushed by a large package.

“I was saying help and the package man just came back,” Max Pratt said.

Four-year-old Max always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help, however, left Max in a dangerous bind when the package was heavier than he thought.

When he went to grab the 97-pound package, it tilted over and trapped Max underneath.

“I was scared I was going to fall down the stairs,” Max said.

Marco Angel didn’t hesitate as he raced across the busy street to rescue Max.

“He didn’t think twice,” Max’s dad said. “He didn’t even look for traffic, he came sprinting.”

The UPS driver had just dropped the package off, when he saw it fall on top of Max.

“I pictured my boys in his situation obviously, and you go into full parent mode, full dad mode,” Angel said.

He got the package off of Max. Fortunately, he was alright and his family is grateful for Angel’s quick actions.

“You are a true angel, the way you flew in and helped him,” Max’s mom said to Angel.

After the incident, Max’s parents spoke to him about not opening the front door unless an adult is there.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan

Latest News

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ at Daunte Wright funeral
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package
A fake Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a gift shop on Hollywood Blvd., Thursday,...
Is this an ‘Asterisk Oscars’ or a sign of things to come?