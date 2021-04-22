Advertisement

Burning Man mulling mandatory COVD-19 vaccines for August

In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year's counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. But they have backed off an earlier announcement that they'd already decided to make shots mandatory, and won't decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will even take place. (Debra Reid/AP)(Debra Reid | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

But they backed off an earlier statement indicating they had already decided to make the shots mandatory.

The organizers say they won’t decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event will even take place.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell had said in a video message posted on the group’s website on April 8 that the vaccines would be required. She said in an updated statement last weekend that she had misspoken.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Local law enforcement responds to Chauvin guilty verdict
Crews respond to a house fire in Stead on Monday, April 19.
Woman dies following house fire in Stead
Sign inside Junkee Clothing Exchange alerts shoppers to a new policy.
Local demand for security guards on the rise
Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified

Latest News

School for at-risk students in Carlin.
Fire Academy Converted to School for At-Risk Students
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
Fans to see changes at Mackay Stadium this spring, fall
Fans to see changes at Mackay Stadium