1994 prison work crew walkaway back behind bars

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who walked away from a Nevada Division of Forestry inmate fire crew in February 1994 is back in custody, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday.

Samuel Avalos-Gallardo, 52, was serving a sentence for driving under the influence causing the death of another handed down in Washoe County in April 1993 when he walked away from the fire crew in February 1994.

He was captured in January 2020 and was not extradited to the U.S. until Tuesday.

Avalos-Gallardo is now in the High Desert State Prison in Clark County.

