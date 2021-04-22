Advertisement

1994 prison work crew walkaway back behind bars

Samuel Avalos-Gallardo
Samuel Avalos-Gallardo(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who walked away from a Nevada Division of Forestry inmate fire crew in February 1994 is back in custody, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday.

Samuel Avalos-Gallardo, 52, was serving a sentence for driving under the influence causing the death of another handed down in Washoe County in April 1993 when he walked away from the fire crew in February 1994.

He was captured in January 2020 and was not extradited to the U.S. until Tuesday.

Avalos-Gallardo is now in the High Desert State Prison in Clark County.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada state leaders have not said when the mask mandate might be lifted
Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect
Jillian Jean Sasser,
Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon
The scene o a south Reno standoff near Geiger Grade and Veterans Parkway.
South Reno standoff ends with suspect gone
COVID-19 update
Washoe Co. Commission to revise COVID reopening plan
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Organizations come together to spread Sugar Pine seeds after Loyalton Fire devastated landscape
Restoring area forests one flight at a time
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley.
City of Reno to pay $4.5 million to settle Lemmon Valley flooding litigation
Nevada Healthlink website
More subsidies available to Nevadans looking for health insurance through Healthlink
Healthlink Logo
More subsidies available to Nevadans seeking health insurance through Healthlink